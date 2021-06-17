History
Explore the rich heritage of the VA New Jersey Healthcare System.
East Orange VA medical center
The East Orange Campus of the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA New Jersey Healthcare System (VANJHCS) is comprised of 34 acres situated on a knoll 228 feet above sea level at South Center Street and Tremont Avenue. The campus overlooks a residential area with views of the Manhattan skyline visible on the horizon.
The grounds are in four local municipalities: Orange, East Orange, South Orange and Newark. The site formerly belonged to the Bamberger Estate, which was endowed originally to Princeton University and in turn, was sold to a private owner then purchased by the government.
In 1943, the need was recognized for a medical facility to serve Veterans in metropolitan areas. Passage of appropriations and allocation for construction were approved by Washington and ground was broken in 1948 for the new facility. Construction was completed in July 1952.
On October 12, 1952, the Veterans Administration Hospital, East Orange, New Jersey was dedicated by the Department of Medicine and Surgery as a general hospital. The 950-bed hospital was designated for surgical, medical, neuropsychiatric and tuberculosis beds.
In 1953, a series of studies was begun by Oscar Auerbach, Chief, Laboratory Service to study microscopic changes in the lungs and other organs in relation to smoking habits. By the mid-1960s, Dr. Aurebach’s studies were included in the United States Surgeon General’s Report on Smoking and Health.
In 1966, an affiliation with the Teaching Hospital of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey for educating and training medical residents.
In 1978, VA hospitals nationwide were given the designation of “Medical Center” to reflect the broad spectrum of health care offered, especially the inclusion of Ambulatory Care services.
A $28 million dollar expansion and modernization program was completed in the mid-1980s. The two-year project included modernization and improvements of technology and infrastructure.
In 1996, the Lyons and East Orange facilities consolidated under a single leadership and became the VANJHCS. Since that time, the health care system has served a vital role in meeting the health care needs of our Veterans.
Lyons VA medical center
The Lyons Campus of the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA New Jersey Healthcare System (VANJHCS) was originally designed in the 1920's as a neuropsychiatric hospital capable of treating 400 Veterans. The initial first 50 Veterans were admitted as transfers from the Northport, New York VA Hospital on November 12, 1930. Another 50 were transferred from the Bronx VA the following day. A formal Dedication Ceremony was held on August 2, 1931. The Lyons Campus was expanded to accommodate more than 2,500 Veterans in the aftermath of World War II.
The Veterans Bureau’s Federal Board of Hospitalization reviewed 161 parcels of land throughout New Jersey before choosing the Somerset Hills site on November 28, 1928. The 272-acre parcel was acquired from the Estate of Walter E. Reynolds and was locally known as “Knollcroft”. The property would eventually expand to 864 acres, some of which was sold or declared excess between 1956 and 1964.
During the period from 1948 to the mid-1960s, the Lyons Campus rapidly expanded to become one of the largest hospitals in the VA system. The Lyons Campus gained recognition as a treatment and teaching center in the field of Psychiatry and Mental Health.
As the Lyons Campus entered the 1970s, the Medical Center underwent many changes. In 1970, 1,900 Veterans were discharged, and the active bed capacity was reduced to 1,700; however, the total number of Veterans treated increased due to more rapid turnover of bed availability. The expansion of outpatient and ambulatory care programs also increased activity during this period.
In 1982, VA Central Office decided the Veterans of New Jersey would be better served through centralization of surgical services at the East Orange Campus. A Domiciliary Program was established at Lyons to assist homeless Veterans reintegrating into the community after treatment. A 240-bed Community Living Center (CLC) was also completed in 1988.
In 1996, the Lyons and East Orange facilities consolidated under a single leadership and became the VANJHCS. Since that time, the health care system has served a vital role in meeting the health care needs of our Veterans.