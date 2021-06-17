East Orange VA medical center

The East Orange Campus of the Department of Veterans Affairs, VA New Jersey Healthcare System (VANJHCS) is comprised of 34 acres situated on a knoll 228 feet above sea level at South Center Street and Tremont Avenue. The campus overlooks a residential area with views of the Manhattan skyline visible on the horizon.

The grounds are in four local municipalities: Orange, East Orange, South Orange and Newark. The site formerly belonged to the Bamberger Estate, which was endowed originally to Princeton University and in turn, was sold to a private owner then purchased by the government.

In 1943, the need was recognized for a medical facility to serve Veterans in metropolitan areas. Passage of appropriations and allocation for construction were approved by Washington and ground was broken in 1948 for the new facility. Construction was completed in July 1952.

On October 12, 1952, the Veterans Administration Hospital, East Orange, New Jersey was dedicated by the Department of Medicine and Surgery as a general hospital. The 950-bed hospital was designated for surgical, medical, neuropsychiatric and tuberculosis beds.

In 1953, a series of studies was begun by Oscar Auerbach, Chief, Laboratory Service to study microscopic changes in the lungs and other organs in relation to smoking habits. By the mid-1960s, Dr. Aurebach’s studies were included in the United States Surgeon General’s Report on Smoking and Health.

In 1966, an affiliation with the Teaching Hospital of the University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey for educating and training medical residents.

In 1978, VA hospitals nationwide were given the designation of “Medical Center” to reflect the broad spectrum of health care offered, especially the inclusion of Ambulatory Care services.

A $28 million dollar expansion and modernization program was completed in the mid-1980s. The two-year project included modernization and improvements of technology and infrastructure.

In 1996, the Lyons and East Orange facilities consolidated under a single leadership and became the VANJHCS. Since that time, the health care system has served a vital role in meeting the health care needs of our Veterans.