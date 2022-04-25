Evening of Self-Care
Evening of Self-Care | Sexual Assault Awareness Month | VANJHCS
- When
-
Friday, Apr 29, 2022
5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
Center for Health and Wellness, Building 17
- Cost
- Free
VANJHCS is hosting an Evening of Self-care for Veteran survivors of Military Sexual Trauma (MST) on Friday, April 29, 2022, 5:00PM-8:00PM, at the East Orange campus.
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Our MST Coordinator, Intimate Partner Violence Coordinator, Women’s Health Program Manager and Communications & Outreach team have worked collaboratively with our Whole Health team to offer a safe space for MST survivors to come and experience alternative treatments VA offers, as well as learn about resources available.
We welcome current Veterans enrolled in VANJHCS, and encourage you to bring a Veteran friend who is curious about VA.
To RSVP email VANJHCSCommsTeam@va.gov.