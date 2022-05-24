Veterans Flag Day 5K
Join us for the 21st Annual Flag Day 5k and Fun Run which will be held at the VA Lyons Campus in Bernards Township at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 (rain date Thursday, June 23rd, 2022).
- When
-
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET
- Where
-
- Cost
- Free
which will be held at the VA Lyons Campus in Bernards Township at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 (rain date Thursday, June 23rd, 2022).
Complete your SK Run (3. 1 miles) or 1 mile Fun Walk in person or virtually! For more details, please visit our website:
www.communityhope-nj.org/events/flag-day/
or scan the codes below.
To Memorialize or Honor your special veteran, please scan the code below or visit
https:/ /www.communityhope-nj.org/events/flag-day/pay-tribute-to-your-special-ve…
To make a donation to help homeless veterans, please scan the code below or visit:
https:/ /www.communityhope-nj.org/ events/flag-day I donate/