 Skip to Content

Veterans Flag Day 5K

Community Hope's 21st Annual Veterans Flag Day 5K

Join us for the 21st Annual Flag Day 5k and Fun Run which will be held at the VA Lyons Campus in Bernards Township at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 (rain date Thursday, June 23rd, 2022).

When
Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. ET
Where

Lyons VA Medical Center

Cost
Free

Registration

VA New Jersey Health Care System Outreach Team will also be on site, featuring multiple programs.

Join us for the 21st Annual Flag Day 5k and Fun Run
which will be held at the VA Lyons Campus in Bernards Township at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16, 2022 (rain date Thursday, June 23rd, 2022).

Complete your SK Run (3. 1 miles) or 1 mile Fun Walk in person or virtually! For more details, please visit our website: 
www.communityhope-nj.org/events/flag-day/ 
or scan the codes below. 
To Memorialize or Honor your special veteran, please scan the code below or visit 
https:/ /www.communityhope-nj.org/events/flag-day/pay-tribute-to-your-special-ve… 
To make a donation to help homeless veterans, please scan the code below or visit: 
https:/ /www.communityhope-nj.org/ events/flag-day I donate/ 

Link to event

See all events

Last updated: