NJ Motor Vehicle Commission at East Orange
When:
Wed. Sep 28, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Outside former Emergency Department
Cost:
Free
Driver Licenses
The Mobile Units provide the opportunity for drivers to renew their license, obtain a duplicate license, change their name or address on their license, add a boat
endorsement, add a veteran designation, register to vote and/or make organ donation selections.
Non-Driver Identification Cards
The Mobile Units can provide residents with photo identification that may then serve as a primary or secondary form of personal ID.
Registrations
Drivers may renew their registration or obtain a duplicate registration card for their vehicle in the Mobile Units.
REAL ID Mobile units can provide REAL ID to a limited number of
customers. Customers that have scheduled appointments for REAL IDs must arrive no later than 11:30 am on day of appointment.
License Plates
The Mobile Units allow drivers the option to surrender license plates.
Placards
Drivers may obtain a Persons with a Disability, Purple Heart, or Disabled Veteran placard from the Mobile Units.
Examination Permits
Customers can apply for an examination permit to take a written (law/knowledge) test. However, the written test
itself is not available in the Mobile Units.
