 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Stand Down of North Jersey

Event information

When:

Sat. Oct 15, 2022, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm ET

Where:

JFK Recreation Center

211 West Kinney Street

Newark , NJ

Cost:

Free

More details

The GI GO Fund, Assemblywoman Cleopatra G. Tucker and VA have collaborated to host the Stand Down of North Jersey. 

Federal, State and Nonprofit organizations offering services and assistance

  • Clothing, Housing and Food resources
  • VA Benefits
  • PTSD and Mental Health Information
  • Public Benefits
  • Social Security
  • Medical Checkups and addiction information
  • Women's Clothing and Services
  • VANJHCS will be onsite giving Flu shots!
See more events

Last updated: