Stand Down of North Jersey
When:
Sat. Oct 15, 2022, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm ET
Where:
JFK Recreation Center
211 West Kinney Street
Newark , NJ
Cost:
Free
The GI GO Fund, Assemblywoman Cleopatra G. Tucker and VA have collaborated to host the Stand Down of North Jersey.
Federal, State and Nonprofit organizations offering services and assistance
- Clothing, Housing and Food resources
- VA Benefits
- PTSD and Mental Health Information
- Public Benefits
- Social Security
- Medical Checkups and addiction information
- Women's Clothing and Services
- VANJHCS will be onsite giving Flu shots!