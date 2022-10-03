HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION

 Skip to Content
Hispanic Heritage Celebration

When:

Wed. Oct 5, 2022, 11:30 am – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

East Orange VA Medical Center

Building 1 3rd Floor Auditorium

Cost:

Free

The Hispanic Heritage Committee cordially invites you to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a special presentation

East Orange Campus

Building 1

3rd Floor Auditorium

Wednesday, October 5, 2022 11:30am-1:00pm

Doors will open at 11:10am

Masks are required at all times. This event will be recorded and posted to social media.

