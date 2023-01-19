Lyons PACT Act Enrollment Event

Enroll for VA health care

We're doing it again!

Join us for our 2nd PACT Act Enrollment Event!

This time your host will be the Lyons campus. February 2, 2023 in Building 143, Multipurpose Room.

To register, email VANJHCSCommsTeam@va.gov. When registering, please specify what time you would like to attend, so we can control the crowd. We want all Veterans in the area to have access to this event.

3:00-4:00pm 4-5:00pm 5-6:00pm 6-7:00pm

Also, SAVE the DATES! We're taking this event "On the Road"!

We'll be at James. J. Howard Brick Clinic on Saturday, February 18th and Hackensack Clinic on Saturday, February 25th.

Check back here for more details.