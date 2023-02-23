Employee Assistance Program | March 2023 | Worry Less

While feeling anxious is a normal reaction to stress, for some of us, it’s the norm. Here’s what you need to know about anxiety and how to prevent it from being a daily deterrent that keeps you from the things and people you love.

Signs and symptoms of anxiety

Tips for managing worry and anxiety

When to seek professional support

Also, be sure to attend this live webinar:

The Gloves are Off: Facing the Fight with Your Anxiety

When you’re in the ring of life, it’s natural to sometimes be hesitant of what you may be facing. Though, if you constantly feel like you’re being saved by the bell or your unease boxes you into the corner, anxiety may be striking a punch and tempting you to throw in the towel. In this session, we’ll take our gloves off, go toe-to-toe with anxiety, and show you how to roll with the punches.

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 1:00–2:00pm | Register Here

