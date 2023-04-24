Women Veterans PACT Act Resource Fair

VANJHCS | Women Veterans PACT Act Resource Fair

You are invited to attend the VA New Jersey Health Care System’s Women Veterans PACT Act Resource Fair, on May 11, 2023, from 11:00am-1:00pm at our Lyons Campus location.

The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Women Veterans, we know you were there too. VA is here for you.

Every enrolled Veteran will receive an initial toxic exposure screening and a follow-up screening at least every five years. Veterans who are not enrolled, but who are eligible to enroll, will have an opportunity to enroll and receive the screening.

If you or the Veteran in your life would like to attend, please email VANJHCSCOMMSTEAM@VA.GOV, with: