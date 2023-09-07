Veteran Family Fun Night
When:
Fri. Sep 22, 2023, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
Come out for an evening of family fun on the farm
*Petting Zoo *(Free) Food *Family friendly Whole Health
Activities including Zumba, Tai- Chi, Acupressure, and more
*Mental health, well-being conversations *Vendors and
resources
1923 Baileys Corner Road
Wall Township, NJ 07719
Presented by: Keep Our Veterans Alive
Food Provided! Registration
required. For more details and to
reserve your spot register at:
For more information contact:
Tanya Kero or Robert Looby
tanya.kero@va.gov rlooby@ehcamerica.org 908-894-0746