Veteran Family Fun Night

Come out for an evening of family fun on the farm

*Petting Zoo *(Free) Food *Family friendly Whole Health

Activities including Zumba, Tai- Chi, Acupressure, and more

*Mental health, well-being conversations *Vendors and

resources

1923 Baileys Corner Road

Wall Township, NJ 07719

Presented by: Keep Our Veterans Alive

Food Provided! Registration

required. For more details and to

reserve your spot register at:

https://bit.ly/46UQMvI

For more information contact:

Tanya Kero or Robert Looby

tanya.kero@va.gov rlooby@ehcamerica.org 908-894-0746