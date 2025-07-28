VANJHCS 2025 Mental Health Summit : Safety, Shelter, Support: A Holistic Lens on Suicide Prevention

We are pleased to announce our upcoming Mental Health Summit, scheduled to take place virtually on Thursday, September 25, 2025, via Microsoft Teams. This event is designed to bring together veterans, healthcare professionals, organizations, and community members to promote mental health awareness, share valuable resources, and foster meaningful collaboration.

The summit will focus on strengthening intercommunity relations, improving communication, enhancing collaboration, and adopting a holistic approach to veteran care during these extraordinary times. Attendees can look forward to inspiring keynote speakers, an interactive workshop on safety planning, and the opportunity to earn free Continuing Education Units (CEUs) for participation.

Space is limited, so we encourage you to register as soon as possible to reserve your spot and be part of this important exchange of ideas!