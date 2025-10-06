VANJHCS | Trick or Treat Open House at VA Toms River Clinic

We are excited to invite you to a special Trick or Treat Open House at the VA Toms River Clinic! Join us for an afternoon of fun, community, and important services on Wednesday, October 29th, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at:

VA Toms River Clinic

1055 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ

This event is open to all Veterans and their families—bring your loved ones and come enjoy:

Trick or Treating & Meet the Staff

Guided Tour of the Toms River Clinic

Help Enroll in Healthcare (please bring your DD214)

Toxic Exposure Screenings

Flu Shots for Enrolled Veterans

Assistance with VA Claims & Services

Pumpkin Painting, Live Music, Food Trucks, and More!

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, have fun, and access vital services.

We look forward to celebrating with you and your family!