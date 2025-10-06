Skip to Content

VANJHCS | Trick or Treat Open House at VA Toms River Clinic

Trick or Treat Open house Toms river flier

VANJHCS | Trick or Treat Open House at VA Toms River Clinic

When:

No event data

Where:

1055 Hooper Avenue

Toms River, NJ

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

We are excited to invite you to a special Trick or Treat Open House at the VA Toms River Clinic! Join us for an afternoon of fun, community, and important services on Wednesday, October 29th, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at:

VA Toms River Clinic
1055 Hooper Avenue, Toms River, NJ

This event is open to all Veterans and their families—bring your loved ones and come enjoy:

  • Trick or Treating & Meet the Staff
  • Guided Tour of the Toms River Clinic
  • Help Enroll in Healthcare (please bring your DD214)
  • Toxic Exposure Screenings
  • Flu Shots for Enrolled Veterans
  • Assistance with VA Claims & Services
  • Pumpkin Painting, Live Music, Food Trucks, and More!

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, have fun, and access vital services.

We look forward to celebrating with you and your family!

Other VA events

Last updated: 