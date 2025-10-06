VANJHCS | Trick or Treat Open House at VA Toms River Clinic
When:
No event data
Where:
1055 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ
Cost:
Free
Registration:
Required
We are excited to invite you to a special Trick or Treat Open House at the VA Toms River Clinic! Join us for an afternoon of fun, community, and important services on Wednesday, October 29th, from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM at:
This event is open to all Veterans and their families—bring your loved ones and come enjoy:
- Trick or Treating & Meet the Staff
- Guided Tour of the Toms River Clinic
- Help Enroll in Healthcare (please bring your DD214)
- Toxic Exposure Screenings
- Flu Shots for Enrolled Veterans
- Assistance with VA Claims & Services
- Pumpkin Painting, Live Music, Food Trucks, and More!
Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, have fun, and access vital services.
We look forward to celebrating with you and your family!