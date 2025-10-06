VANJHCS | Pregnancy & Infant Loss Remembrance Day

We cordially invite you to join the VANJHCS Women's Health Staff for our annual Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day Vigil. This event provides an opportunity to honor and remember those affected by pregnancy and infant loss.

Observed annually on October 15th, this day honors the lives lost to miscarriage, stillbirth, SIDS, and infant death. It serves as a time to break the silence surrounding pregnancy and infant loss, offering support and understanding to those affected.

Event Details:

Wednesday, October 15, 2025

6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Doors Open at 5:00PM

East Orange VA Medical Center, Center for Health & Wellness, Building 17

To attend this event, please contact Carolyn Barrientos at Carolyn.Barrientos@va.gov to confirm your attendance.

We hope you'll join us for this meaningful event. Your presence can make a difference in supporting our community and honoring these precious lives.

