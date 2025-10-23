LCS Educational Booth, Tobacco Treatment Specialist & Walk-in LCS
LCS Educational Booth, Tobacco Treatment Specialist & Walk-in LCS
When:
Where:
Building 1 A-Level
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ
Cost:
Free
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, but catching it early means a much higher rate of treatment success. If you’re 50-80 years old and a former or current smoker, talk to your doctor to determine if lung cancer screening is right for you.
Join us at the East Orange Campus, Building 1, A-Level to speak with a Tobacco Treatment Specialist and receive a free Lung Cancer Screening.