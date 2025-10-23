LCS Educational Booth, Tobacco Treatment Specialist & Walk-in LCS

November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, but catching it early means a much higher rate of treatment success. If you’re 50-80 years old and a former or current smoker, talk to your doctor to determine if lung cancer screening is right for you.

Join us at the East Orange Campus, Building 1, A-Level to speak with a Tobacco Treatment Specialist and receive a free Lung Cancer Screening.