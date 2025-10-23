LCS Educational Booth & Tobacco Treatment
When:
Where:
1055 Hooper Avenue
Toms River, NJ
Cost:
Free
The best way to prevent lung cancer? Stop smoking. VA can help with that, but people who smoke and even those who have quit should ask about lung cancer screening. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, and catching it early increases the chance of survival.
Learn who can be screened and how. www.prevention.va.gov/preventing_diseases/screening_for_lung_cancer.asp