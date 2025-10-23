Skip to Content

LCS Educational Booth & Tobacco Treatment

When:

No event data

Where:

1055 Hooper Avenue

Toms River, NJ

Cost:

Free

  • The best way to prevent lung cancer? Stop smoking. VA can help with that, but people who smoke and even those who have quit should ask about lung cancer screening. Lung cancer is the deadliest cancer among Veterans, and catching it early increases the chance of survival. 

    Learn who can be screened and how.  www.prevention.va.gov/preventing_diseases/screening_for_lung_cancer.asp

