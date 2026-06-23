Lyons Campus Freedom 250 Enrollment Event

VANJHCS Lyons campus will be celebrating the nation’s 250th anniversary by hosting a cake for all employees and Veterans. This event offers an excellent opportunity for us to come together in appreciation and recognition of our Veterans, staff, and our nation’s historic milestone. Additionally, the event will serve as an enrollment opportunity for unenrolled Veterans. Veterans who have not yet enrolled can visit to ask questions and enroll in our healthcare system. Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) will have a dedicated table at the event to provide assistance and answer any questions related to Service Connection, and other benefit inquiries.