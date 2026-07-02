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Mental Health First Aid for Veterans | Toms River

Poster for free mental health training for veterans on July 20, 2026, 9 AM-5 PM.

Mental Health First Aid for Veterans | Toms River

When:

Mon. Jul 20, 2026, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. ET

Where:

1055 Hooper Avenue

Toms River, NJ

Cost:

Free

Registration:

Required

Facilitated by the Mental Health Association in NJ, Mental Health First Aid for Veterans is an evidence-based and early intervention training program developed for adults to learn how to assist and support Veterans in their community who may be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge.

This training specifically addresses the relevance of mental health to the military & Veteran community, information on risk factors such as mental and physical trauma faced by many service members and their families, how to break down stigma and how to reach out to those who suffer in silence and are reluctant to seek help.

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