VANJHCS National Night Out Enrollment Event | East Orange Campus
VANJHCS National Night Out | Enrollment Event
When:
Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET
Where:
Building 1, 1st Fl. Rm. A-215
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ
Cost:
Free
You're Invited!
Join us for National Night Out 2026 — an exciting opportunity to learn about VA benefits and enroll in services that support Veterans and their families.
- Tuesday, August 4, 2026
- 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
- East Orange Campus: Building 1, A-Level Rm. A-215
Lyons Campus: Building 3 near main Lobby
Meet our VA enrollment team, explore available resources, and get assistance with enrollment processes. Enjoy safety displays, meet local public safety officials, and celebrate community spirit — with cake and refreshments!
Don’t miss this chance to connect, learn, and take the next step in accessing VA services. We look forward to seeing you there!
Let’s build a healthier, stronger Veteran community — together!