VANJHCS National Night Out Enrollment Event | East Orange Campus

You're Invited!

Join us for National Night Out 2026 — an exciting opportunity to learn about VA benefits and enroll in services that support Veterans and their families.

Tuesday, August 4, 2026

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

East Orange Campus: Building 1, A-Level Rm. A-215

Lyons Campus: Building 3 near main Lobby



Meet our VA enrollment team, explore available resources, and get assistance with enrollment processes. Enjoy safety displays, meet local public safety officials, and celebrate community spirit — with cake and refreshments!

Don’t miss this chance to connect, learn, and take the next step in accessing VA services. We look forward to seeing you there!



Let’s build a healthier, stronger Veteran community — together!