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VANJHCS National Night Out Enrollment Event | Lyons Campus

VANJHCS National Night Out | Enrollment Event

When:

Tue. Aug 4, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. ET

Where:

Building 3 Lobby

151 Knollcroft Road

Lyons, NJ

Cost:

Free

You're Invited!

Join us for National Night Out 2026 — an exciting opportunity to learn about VA benefits and enroll in services that support Veterans and their families.

  • Tuesday, August 4, 2026
  • 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM
  • East Orange Campus: Building 1,  A-Level Rm. A-215
    Lyons Campus: Building 3 near main Lobby
     

Meet our VA enrollment team, explore available resources, and get assistance with enrollment processes. Enjoy safety displays, meet local public safety officials, and celebrate community spirit — with cake and refreshments!
Don’t miss this chance to connect, learn, and take the next step in accessing VA services. We look forward to seeing you there!


Let’s build a healthier, stronger Veteran community — together!

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