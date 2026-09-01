Honoring Our Heroes: The American Soldier

Join us for a powerful theatrical production that honors the bravery and sacrifices of American soldiers. The American Soldier is a one-man drama that explores the struggles of soldiers at war and their journey to return home and reintegrate into civilian life. This is also a great opportunity for unenrolled Veterans to learn about VA health care options, receive enrollment assistance on-site, and bring their DD-214 to help with the process.

Event Details:️

Date: September 15, 2026

Doors open at: 6:00pm

Show Time: 7:00 PM

Location: Grunin Center for the Performing Arts, 1 College Drive, Toms River, NJ 08754

This production has been nominated for multiple awards and has been performed at prestigious venues including The Kennedy Center and the Library of Congress. It features letters written by veterans and their families, highlighting their stories and resilience.

About the Show: The American Soldier is a poignant performance that brings to light the true stories of veterans, their families, and their courageous journeys. Don’t miss this inspiring event that pays tribute to our nation’s heroes.

All Veterans, regardless of enrollment status, are welcome to attend. This is a safe space to learn, connect, and find support.

Join us for an inspiring evening of community and support. We look forward to seeing you there!