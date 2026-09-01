Join Us for a Night of Laughter & Hope!

Join us for a heartfelt evening of stand-up comedy aimed at breaking the stigma around depression and mental health. Veterans are encouraged to attend, including those not yet enrolled in VA healthcare. On-site specialists will be available to provide enrollment assistance, and Veterans are asked to bring their DD-214 to help facilitate the process.

Event Details:️

Date: September 19, 2026

Doors open at: 6:00 PM

Show Time: 7:00 PM

Location: New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, 11 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Why Attend? We believe that laughter is a powerful medicine—because it releases pain and builds resilience. With a lineup of talented comedians, this event seeks to break the stigma around depression and promote understanding and support in our community.

About the Event: We laugh at the dark stuff because laughter releases pain. Our goal is to create a space where stories of hope, happiness, and triumph are shared, and where the stigma surrounding depression can be challenged. If you don’t suffer, then someone you know does.

Come laugh, learn, and connect. We look forward to seeing you there!