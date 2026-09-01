EXIT12 Dance Company Presents: The 2026 Veteran Art & Performance Exhibit!

Join us for an inspiring evening showcasing Veteran-created art and performances, including work from NJ Mental Health Players, VANJHCS Guitar Group, and Exit12 Dance Company. Unenrolled Veterans are warmly welcomed to attend, learn about VA health care options, and receive assistance with enrollment on-site. Please remember to bring your DD-214 to help streamline your application process.

Event Details:️

Date: September 23, 2026

Doors Open: 5:30 PM

Showtime: 6:00 PM

Location: Montclair Art Museum, 3 South Mountain Avenue, Montclair

Experience a moving showcase that highlights resilience, creativity, and healing through Veteran art and performances.

This event is free and open to all Veterans, families, and friends whether enrolled or not. It’s a celebration of strength, creativity, and community.

Highlights:

Veteran-created art & performances

Featured groups: NJ Mental Health Players, VANJHCS Guitar Group, Exit12 Dance Company

A celebration of strength and community

We look forward to honoring our veterans through art and performance—everyone is welcome!