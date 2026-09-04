VANJHCS | Women Veterans Quarterly Townhall

Building on the success of last year’s virtual Townhall sessions, we’re thrilled to continue using the Broadnet virtual platform to connect with you for our upcoming Townhalls! This user-friendly platform allows us to reach you wherever you are, ensuring everyone has the opportunity to participate, ask questions, and stay informed about resources and support available to Women Veterans.

Worried about technology? Don’t be! We’ll be reaching out with a call the day before the event to invite you, sending a reminder on the day of, and giving a final notification right at the start. You can opt out of these calls at any time. We also encourage all Veterans, families, and caregivers to update your contact information—simply visit the Eligibility and Enrollment Office at the East Orange VA Medical Center, Room A-215, or update during your next appointment to stay in the loop for this and future events.

We believe in the strength of our community, so please help us spread the word! Invite fellow Women Veterans, family members, and caregivers to join us—your voices and stories are vital to shaping the support and services we provide.

Save the date for our Women Veterans Quarterly Townhall on Wednesday, September 09, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This is a live, audio-only event, and we’re excited to hear from you. Your participation makes a difference!

Thank you for your service, your strength, and your commitment. We look forward to connecting with you soon!