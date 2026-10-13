VANJHCS |National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Events

VA New Jersey Health Care System invites Veterans to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day by safely turning in unused or unwanted medications for proper disposal.

This is a safe and convenient way to clean out medicine cabinets and help prevent medication misuse.

Event Dates and Locations

Toms River CBOC

Friday, October 23, 2026

10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

VA Police will be onsite during the event to provide access to MedSafe receptacles and mail-back envelopes upon request.

Help keep our Veterans, families, and communities safe: clean them out and take them back.

For additional information about National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, please visit DEATakeBack.com.