The Ocean County Senior Expo will be held on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, from 10:00am - 1:00pm. This community event provides seniors, Veterans, caregivers, and families with an opportunity to connect with local agencies, organizations, and service providers offering resources that support health, wellness, benefits, safety, and overall quality of life.

Attendees will be able to gather information, ask questions, and learn about programs and services throughout Ocean County and the surrounding area.