2026 USGA ERG Veteran’s Event

Join us for the Third Annual USGA Veterans Event, brining Veterans together with VA representatives and community partners for a day of connection, appreciation, and support.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore available resources and services, ask questions, connect with fellow Veterans, and learn about programs designed to support their health and well-being.

This event celebrates the services and sacrifices of our Nation's Veterans while fostering camaraderie, strengthening community connections, and promoting awareness of valuable support services.