Ocean County Resource Fair
Ocean County Resource Fair
When:
Sat. Nov 21, 2026, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
Where:
George P. Vanderveer American Legion Post 129
2025 Church Road
Toms River, NJ
Cost:
Free
Veterans, families, and caregivers are invited to attend the Ocean County Resource Fair. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore available benefits, programs, and community resources, ask questions, and learn about the services designed to support Veterans and their loved ones.
This event aims to strengthen community connections, increase awareness of available resources, and provide valuable information to help Veterans and their families access the support they need.