East Orange VA Medical Center Veterans Day Event

Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET

Join us as we honor our Veterans!

Join us as we honor our Veterans!

VA New Jersey Health Care System invites Veterans, their families and members of our community to join us for a special Veterans Day Ceremony at our East Orange Campus.

Together, we'll reflect on the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of the men and women who have worn our nation's uniform and recognize the lasting contributions they continue to make in our communities.

Tuesday, November 10, 2026

10:00 am

East Orange VA Medical Center

385 Tremont Avenue

3rd Floor Auditorium

East Orange, NJ 07018

We look forward to sharing this meaningful occasion with our Veterans, their loved ones, and our community.

Your Service. Our Honor. Our Commitment.