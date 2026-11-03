East Orange VA Medical Center Veterans Day Event
Join us as we honor our Veterans!
When:
Tue. Nov 10, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. ET
Where:
3rd Floor Auditorium
385 Tremont Avenue
East Orange, NJ
Cost:
Free
Join us as we honor our Veterans!
VA New Jersey Health Care System invites Veterans, their families and members of our community to join us for a special Veterans Day Ceremony at our East Orange Campus.
Together, we'll reflect on the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of the men and women who have worn our nation's uniform and recognize the lasting contributions they continue to make in our communities.
Tuesday, November 10, 2026
10:00 am
East Orange VA Medical Center
385 Tremont Avenue
3rd Floor Auditorium
East Orange, NJ 07018
We look forward to sharing this meaningful occasion with our Veterans, their loved ones, and our community.
Your Service. Our Honor. Our Commitment.