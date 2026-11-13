Lung Cancer Screening Day | VANJHCS

Early Detection Matters. Get Screened for Lung Cancer!

VA New Jersey Health Care System invites Veterans to join us for Lung Cancer Screening Day & Educational Event, held in conjunction with the Great American Smokeout.

A low-dose CT scan takes just minutes and can help detect lung cancer early, when treatment may be more effective.

East Orange VA Medical Center

Building 1, Lobby

Thursday, November 19, 2026

9:30am-2:30pm

You may qualify for lung cancer screening if you:

✅ Are between 50 and 80 years old

✅ Currently smoke cigarettes or quit within the past 15 years

✅ have a smoking history of at least 20 pack-years

Join us to learn about lung cancer screening, eligibility, and the importance of early detection.

✅Walk-ins Welcome!

For more information, contact: LungCancerScreeningVISN2@va.gov

Your health matters. Take the next step toward protecting it!