 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

ACRSD-Mobile Mini-Stand Down

When
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
Where

The American Legion, Post 170

33 West Passaic Street

Rochelle Park , NJ

Registration

This is not a VA event. Please contact the event organizer for more information. 

VANJHCS will participate in the Atlantic City Regional Stand Down-Mobile Mini Stand Down in Rochelle Park, NJ. 

The American Legion
Post 170
33 West Passaic St.
Rochelle Park , NJ 07662

Questions about the event:

Dennis Duddie, American Legion Post 170 Commander: (973) 842-5887; dduddie74@gmail.com
Bob Looby (908) 894-0746; r.looby@njamericanlegion.org

See all events
Last updated: