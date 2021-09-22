ACRSD-Mobile Mini-Stand Down
- When
-
Saturday, Oct 2, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
The American Legion, Post 170
33 West Passaic Street
Rochelle Park , NJ
Registration
This is not a VA event. Please contact the event organizer for more information.
VANJHCS will participate in the Atlantic City Regional Stand Down-Mobile Mini Stand Down in Rochelle Park, NJ.
Questions about the event:
Dennis Duddie, American Legion Post 170 Commander: (973) 842-5887; dduddie74@gmail.com
Bob Looby (908) 894-0746; r.looby@njamericanlegion.org