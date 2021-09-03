Afghanistan Support Group
Friday, Sep 3, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. EST
Join this online forum to support your fellow Veterans' reactions to current event in Afghanistan.
Whether you served in Afghanistan or another conflict, you may be experiencing a range of challenging emotions related to the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Please know you are not alone. This support group will provide an opportunity to process your reactions, connect with other Veterans, and help you through this challenging time.
Join us for this Support Group series.