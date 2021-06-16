Healthysexual| Starting the Conversation
- When
-
Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST
Registration
This event already happened.
Join us for an entertainingly informative presentation by:
Alison Modica
Executive Community Liaison
Gilead SciencesJ
When it's time, join your Webex meeting here:
Join meeting
https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/
Meeting number (access code): 199 608 9841
Meeting password: Pride2021!
Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+14043971596,,1996089841## USA Toll Number
Join by phone
14043971596 USA Toll Number
Global call-in numbers | Toll-free calling restrictions
Join by phone for non-VA Staff
18335580712 USA Toll-free Number
Join from a video system or application
Dial 1996089841@veteransaffairs.webex.com
You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.