 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Healthysexual| Starting the Conversation

VA United for Equality

When
Wednesday, Jun 16, 2021
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. EST

Registration

This event already happened.

Join us for an entertainingly informative presentation by:
Alison Modica
Executive Community Liaison
Gilead SciencesJ

When it's time, join your Webex meeting here:

Join meeting

https://veteransaffairs.webex.com/

Meeting number (access code): 199 608 9841
Meeting password: Pride2021!

Tap to join from a mobile device (attendees only)
+14043971596,,1996089841## USA Toll Number

Join by phone
14043971596 USA Toll Number
Global call-in numbers | Toll-free calling restrictions

Join by phone for non-VA Staff
18335580712 USA Toll-free Number

 

Join from a video system or application
Dial 1996089841@veteransaffairs.webex.com
You can also dial 207.182.190.20 and enter your meeting number.

See all events
Last updated: