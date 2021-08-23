NJ Motor Vehicle Commission Mobile Unit

Lyons building 5 - https://forms.gle/ypRgX1ME5aakyukM9

Lyons Community Center - https://forms.gle/CR3EDizbmfTx6u4D6

If applying for REAL ID, MVC will need your license expiration date added to the list. Please keep in mind MVC can take up to 12 REAL ID customers, anything more than that, customers would have to be placed on a stand-by list. MVC asks REAL ID customers to show up from 10:00 am-12:00 pm, if you report past noon it’s likely we will not be able to service you.

MVC can do DL renewals (REAL ID if expiring within 6 months), registration renewals, as well as veteran, handicap as well as purple hearts recipients’ placards, permits, and non-driver ID.

MVC has room for 40 customers, with an additional 10 customers to be placed on a standby list.

License plate drop-offs are also allowed and do not count against the number of customers we can serve during the event.

Customers will need their 6 points of ID and you must bring your social security card. Those who do not have a social security card may submit an affidavit form which can be found on the MVC website. In place of a social security card, a customer can present a W2 from the past tax year (2020), a current pay stub (number cannot be redacted), or a 1099 form. These are the only replacements for a SS card.