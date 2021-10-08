NJ MVC will be a East Orange
- When
-
Wednesday, Oct 13, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. EST
- Where
-
Outside former Emergency Department
Registration
10/13 – East Orange - https://forms.gle/9GyMk48WsERDK1GGA
This is a MVC link, not VANJHCS. Please do not register twice.
10/13 – East Orange - https://forms.gle/9GyMk48WsERDK1GGA
We can do DL renewals (REAL ID if expiring within 6 months), registration renewals, as well as veteran, handicap as well as purple hearts recipients’ placards, permits, and non-driver ID. We have room for 40 customers, with an additional 10 customers to be placed on a standby list.
License plate drop-offs are also allowed and do not count against the number of customers we can serve during the event.
Customers will need their 6 points of ID and they must bring their social security card. Those who do not have a social security card may submit an affidavit form which can be found on the MVC website. In place of a social security card, a customer can present a W2 from the past tax year (2020), a current pay stub (number cannot be redacted), or a 1099 form. These are the only replacements for a SS card.
Please keep in mind, we are not able to perform the following transactions:
Knowledge tests
Endorsements
CDL’s
License transfers
Permit tests (we issue permits)
Business vehicle registrations
Titles/Registrations