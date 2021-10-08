NJ MVC will be at Lyons!

Click the link below to register for either Lyons or East Orange. Please do not register twice.

10/12 – Lyons - https://forms.gle/aMCt1p4s6t5vRqKo9

We can do DL renewals (REAL ID if expiring within 6 months), registration renewals, as well as veteran, handicap as well as purple hearts recipients’ placards, permits, and non-driver ID. We have room for 40 customers, with an additional 10 customers to be placed on a standby list.

License plate drop-offs are also allowed and do not count against the number of customers we can serve during the event.

Customers will need their 6 points of ID and they must bring their social security card. Those who do not have a social security card may submit an affidavit form which can be found on the MVC website. In place of a social security card, a customer can present a W2 from the past tax year (2020), a current pay stub (number cannot be redacted), or a 1099 form. These are the only replacements for a SS card.

Please keep in mind, we are not able to perform the following transactions:

Knowledge tests

Endorsements

CDL’s

License transfers

Permit tests (we issue permits)

Business vehicle registrations

Titles/Registrations