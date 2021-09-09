 Skip to Content
Your browser is out of date. To use this website, please update your browser or use a different device.
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

Post-9/11 Virtual Discussion on Healthcare

Virtual Discussion invite

When
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST

Registration

NOTE: This is a virtual discussion. You must register to ensure the video and telephone conference link will be sent to your email address. 

For more information and to register, please contact Janie.Meadows@va.gov or Jennifer.Garcia3@va.gov

The VA New Jersey Health Care System will host a virtual discussion for eligible Post-9/11 Veterans

September 23, 2021

11:00 am-12:00 pm

The purpose of this group is for VA New Jersey’s leadership to hear directly from Veterans, how we are doing, and how access to care during the pandemic.

How can we improve health care services for you?

See all events
Last updated: