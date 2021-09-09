Post-9/11 Virtual Discussion on Healthcare
- When
-
Thursday, Sep 23, 2021
11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. EST
Registration
NOTE: This is a virtual discussion. You must register to ensure the video and telephone conference link will be sent to your email address.
For more information and to register, please contact Janie.Meadows@va.gov or Jennifer.Garcia3@va.gov
The VA New Jersey Health Care System will host a virtual discussion for eligible Post-9/11 Veterans
September 23, 2021
11:00 am-12:00 pm
The purpose of this group is for VA New Jersey’s leadership to hear directly from Veterans, how we are doing, and how access to care during the pandemic.
How can we improve health care services for you?