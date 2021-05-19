Lyons VA Medical Center - Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the East:
- Take State Route 78 west to Exit 33.
- Turn right at end of exit ramp onto Rt. 525 (Martinsville-Liberty Center Road).
- Once onto Rt. 525, follow to the fourth traffic light and turn right onto Rt. 512 (Valley Road).
- Drive approximately 1 mile to the second Medical Center entrance which will be on your left.
From the West:
- Take Rt. 78 East to Exit 33 (Martinsville/Bernardsville).
- At end of exit ramp turn left onto Martinsville/Liberty Corner Road.
- Once onto Rt. 525, follow to the fifth traffic light and turn right onto Rt. 512, Valley Road.
- Drive approximately 1 mile to the second Medical Center entrance which will be on your left.
From the North:
- Take the New Jersey Turnpike south to Exit 14 (Interstate 78 West).
- Then follow "From The East" directions above.
From points further West:
- Take Rt. 287 south to Rt. 78 East.
- Then follow "From The West" directions above.
From the South:
- Take New Jersey Turnpike to Exit 10 (I-287 North).
- Drive approximately 15 miles to where I-287 bypasses Somerville.
- Continue on I-287 North and drive approximately another 5 miles on I-287 onto I-78 East (toward New York).
- Take I-78 East, and follow "From The West" directions above.
From Princeton/Trenton Area:
- Take Rt. 206 North around Somerville Circle.
- Stay on Rt. 206 North after Circle and follow signs for I-287 North.
- Continue on I-287 North to I-78 East and follow follow "From The West" directions above.
From the Garden State Parkway - NORTHBOUND:
- Take the Garden State Parkway south to Exit 142 (I-78 West).
- Follow "From The East" directions above.
From the Garden State Parkway - SOUTHBOUND:
- Take the Garden State Parkway North to Exit 142A (Hillside/Irvington).
- After exiting, follow signs towards Hillside, and then follow signs for I-78 West.
- Follow "From The East" directions above.
From East Orange VA Medical Center to Lyons VA Medical Center:
- Exit campus from main drive by turning left onto Tremont Avenue. Stay in left lane.
- Turn left at traffic light onto Center Street.
- Continue to the next full traffic light. Make a right onto South Orange Avenue.
- Continue on South Orange Avenue for 4 traffic lights, turning left at fourth light, onto Valley Street. Go approximately 7 traffic lights to Springfield Avenue.
- Take second exit, marked I-78 West. The entrance to I-78 West is just past Route 24 entrance, and directly after the overpass.
- Continue on I-78 West to Exit 36 (Basking Ridge Exit).
- At end of ramp, turn right onto King George Road and go through 2 traffic lights, bear left.
- Turn left onto Valley Road. See green colored VA Medical Center sign on left hand corner.
- Continue on Valley Road for approximately 1 mile. The Lyons VA Medical Center entrance is on the right.
- Turn right into entrance, Knollcroft Road. Then make first left turn towards medical center, Circle 1.
Get custom directions from Google Maps
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Address:
Lyons VA Medical Center
151 Knollcroft Road
Lyons, NJ 07939
Intersection:
Knollcroft Road and W. Circle Drive
Coordinates: 40°39'57.01"N 74°33'15.67"W