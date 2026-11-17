PRESS RELEASE

November 17, 2026

East Orange, NJ - Suicide Prevention event provides education and strengthens connections to care for Native American and intertribal Veterans, service members, and their families.

Brook Presbyterian Church recently hosted a community wellness and suicide prevention event in partnership with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, the Ramapo Police Department, and the New Jersey VA Health Care System. The event brought suicide prevention education, practical resources, and connections to care directly to a trusted place of worship for Native American and intertribal Veterans, active-duty service members, and their families.



The event was supported by the Suicide Prevention 2.0 initiative, the New Jersey Commission on American Indian Affairs, and the New Jersey Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans, and Their Families.



A central message of the event was that faith leaders and places of worship can play an important role in suicide prevention. People experiencing grief, loneliness, financial or housing challenges, family stress, or other difficulties may turn first to their faith communities. Faith leaders are not expected to replace mental health professionals, but they can offer compassion, recognize signs of distress, and help connect people with trusted care.



Participants received gatekeeper training on recognizing warning signs of suicide, starting a conversation with someone who may be at risk, and connecting them with support—including by calling or texting 988. The training also covered lethal-means safety. Brook Presbyterian Church received 200 gun locks, medication lockboxes, and copies of Reducing Firearm and Other Household Safety Risks for Veterans and Their Families to share information about safe storage practices with its congregation.



The event also focused on strengthening referral pathways among faith communities, crisis services, community organizations, law enforcement, and VA. Brook Presbyterian Church and the Ramapo Police Department received information about community referrals and VA programs and services to support timely connections and warm handoffs for Veterans and families.



The inclusion of Native American and intertribal Veterans and families was intentional, underscoring the importance of connecting people with resources and care in ways that respect culture and community.

When people are surrounded by trusted individuals, suicide prevention can begin within the communities where they live, worship, and seek support. By helping faith communities recognize risk, promote safety, and connect people to appropriate services, partnerships like this can strengthen a broader community safety net.



The event built on existing suicide prevention partnerships among Brook Presbyterian Church, the Town of Ramapo Department of Police Services, the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, and the New Jersey VA Health Care System.



Faith communities interested in future training or suicide prevention education for Veterans, service members, and their families may contact Martha Rodriguez at martha.rodriguez2@va.gov.