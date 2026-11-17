PRESS RELEASE

November 17, 2026

East Orange, NJ - $2.8 million, four-year clinical trial will examine whether a brief daily breathing exercise can reduce shortness of breath during physical activity.

Researchers with the Department of Veterans Affairs Airborne Hazards and Burn Pits Center of Excellence (AHBPCE) at the VA New Jersey Health Care System (VANJHCS) and Florida State University (FSU) have received a $2.8 million Department of War research grant to study whether a home-based breathing exercise can reduce shortness of breath in Veterans who deployed to areas with airborne hazards.

The four-year, $2,848,582 award is funded through the Congressionally Directed Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) Toxic Exposures Research Program (TERP) and began Nov. 1, 2026. Dr. Daniel Wilhite, Principal Investigator at AHBPCE and Assistant Professor in the Department of Pharmacology, Physiology & Neuroscience at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School and Dr. Joseph Watso, Assistant Professor of Exercise Physiology at FSU, will jointly lead the study, which pairs AHBPCE’s focus on deployment-related breathing concerns with FSU’s experience in breathing-muscle training and cardiovascular research.

Standard medical tests don’t always explain why some Veterans who deployed to areas with airborne hazards become short of breath during physical activity.

The approach being studied, called inspiratory muscle strength training (IMST), works like strength training for the breathing muscles. Participants use a small handheld device that adds resistance with each breath in, strengthening the diaphragm over time. The training requires no medication and takes under 10 minutes a day at home for six weeks.

“Shortness of breath can make it harder for Veterans to stay active, and the answers aren’t always clear,” said Dr. Daniel Wilhite, Principal Investigator at AHBPCE. “Because this training is quick and can be done at home, it could be a realistic option for Veterans if it proves effective. Just as important, this study will help us better understand what’s driving these symptoms.”

The study is a randomized, triple-masked clinical trial expected to include about 72 Veterans. Participants will be randomly assigned to train at different intensities for comparison, and teams at VANJHCS and FSU will measure changes in their breathing, exercise capacity and cardiovascular health.

“Partnerships like this strengthen our ability to answer questions that matter to Veterans,” said Dr. Michael Falvo, co-director of AHBPCE. “Working with Florida State University allows us to look at breathing and cardiovascular health in the same Veterans, which gives us a more complete picture of how this training works. That kind of collaboration helps turn research into better care.”

IMST has been used for decades, and research in recent years has examined its potential effects on breathlessness and blood pressure. Most studies to date, however, have been relatively small. This study will extend that work to Veterans with deployment-related airborne hazard exposures, a population with distinct health concerns.

Since 2022, Watso’s laboratory at FSU’s Anne Spencer Daves College of Education, Health, and Human Sciences has been investigating IMST, including conducting clinical trials to evaluate its safety and physiological benefits in adults with elevated cardiovascular risk. That work helped inform the new study’s design, dosing protocols, and adherence tracking.

“The heart and lungs operate in an interconnected fashion: every heartbeat pulses against the lungs, and every breath alters pressure inside the chest,” Watso said.

This relationship may play an important role in exercise performance and cardiovascular function. When breathing muscles become overworked or fatigued, the nervous system can redirect blood flow from the limbs to the diaphragm, contributing to fatigue during exercise.

To better understand these mechanisms, Watso’s research team at FSU will use high-resolution ultrasound to assess large and small blood vessel function and examine how the autonomic nervous system regulates blood pressure with each heartbeat.

“By assessing whether IMST improves blood vessel dilation and nervous system control, we can see if strengthening the breathing muscles prevents this and allows better circulation to working tissues,” Watso said.

Participants will use technology that allows researchers to track their training remotely, an approach that could support future use through VA telehealth services. The partnership combines complementary expertise to better understand Veterans’ symptoms while evaluating a practical, accessible approach to improving their health. It also reflects FSU Health’s commitment to connecting research and clinical care to improve health outcomes.

Enrollment is expected to begin in early 2027 and will be open to Veterans living in New Jersey. Participants will complete two visits at the East Orange VA Medical Center and one at FSU before the six-week program, and the same set of visits after it, with study-related travel costs covered. To learn more, visit https://www.warrelatedillness.va.gov/airhazards/index.asp.