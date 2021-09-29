VA New Jersey Health Care System Begins Offering COVID-19 Booster Shots

PRESS RELEASE

September 29, 2021

East Orange , NJ — On September 24, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified and recommended several groups of people who should get the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine booster. They Include:

Individuals who should get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose: People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago People 50 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago



Individuals who may opt to get a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster dose, based on their individual benefits and risks, including: People 18 to 49 years old with underlying medical conditions who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago People 18 to 64 years old who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of their occupational or institutional setting who received a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 primary vaccine series at least six months ago



VA New Jersey Health Care System is administering the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 booster shots, by appointment only. Choose your location and call us to schedule your booster shot. Our staff will help you find a time that’s convenient for you.

East Orange – 800-315-7909, press Option 3 Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm-2:45pm, Building 17, Center for Health and Wellness

Lyons- 855-301-3490, press Option 3 Fridays, 9:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm-2:45pm, Building 143, Multi-purpose Room

Brick – 855-672-1982, press Option 3 Thursdays, 9:00am-11:00am and 1:00pm-2:45pm, Main Building, Room 218

You can also call us at to schedule an appointment for your booster shot.

“Our facility knows that fighting the COVID-19 pandemic is truly a team effort and we will continue to make sure we are doing all we can to protect our Veterans, staff and the VA New Jersey Health Care community against COVID-19,” said Vincent Immiti, Medical Center Director. “Our staff is prepared to offer Pfizer-BioNTech booster shots to those at highest risk, following the FDA and CDC recommendations.”

If you choose, you can also receive your booster shot at no cost to you outside of VA. You can locate a vaccine site at Vaccines.gov - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations. Make sure to take your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card when you go!

Once you receive your booster, we encourage you to share this information with your VA health care team. You can send a picture of your CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card to your VA provider through secure messaging. You can also add your vaccine information to your MyHealtheVet health summary for your own records. To add your information, you’ll need a premium MyHealtheVet account. Learn more about managing your COVID-19 vaccine records online.