VANJHCS receives funding for continued infrastructure improvements

PRESS RELEASE

July 22, 2026

East Orange, NJ - VANJHCS received funding for Non-recurring Maintenance projects in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, after receiving funds earlier in the year.

The funding is part of a record $4.8 billion in nationwide VA spending to modernize, repair, and improve health care facilities in FY2026 via the Veterans Health Administration’s Non-recurring Maintenance program.

Funding projects for VANJHCS in the third quarter of FY2026 are:

Correct FCA D & F Deficiencies Boiler Plant

EHRM Infrastructure Upgrades - East Orange VA Medical Center- East Orange, NJ

Elevator Upgrade PH2

Improve and Upgrade Electric System

Patient Bldg. Water Piping Survey

Renovate Acute Mental Health Unit B143 BW & CN

Repair of Steam Line and Condensate System Bldg. 53

Repair of Underground Stormwater and Sewage System

Replace Pharmacy Flooring

Tuckpointing and waterproofing - Bldgs. 2, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9, 57

Upgrade Heating System - Phase 1

Upgrade HVAC & Bathroom - B12

Upgrade Storm Water Drainage System for Outer Buildings

“This funding allows VANJHCS to continue modernizing and improving, so our facility remains safe, efficient, and equipped to provide high-quality care for our Veterans in East Orange,” said Dr. Steven L. Lieberman, Executive Medical Center Director.

Of the total $4.8 billion committed for fiscal year 2026, VA has obligated a total of $2.2 billion. That obligation of funds in the third quarter includes:

$915 million to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities.

to repair and upgrade outdated infrastructure systems in medical facilities. $229 million for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates.

for maintenance and modernization of facility infrastructure to support future electronic health record system updates. $11 million for major building upgrades like elevators, electrical systems, and boiler plants.

This investment is just one of many ways the Trump Administration is making VA work better for Veterans. For example, VA has:

Enrolled more than 180,000 new Veterans in VA health care in 2026.