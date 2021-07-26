Alba Lopez, DSW, LCSW, is the program manager for the Post 9/11 Military to VA (M2VA) Case Management team at VA New Jersey Health Care System. Shas been employed with The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) for over 15 years and has also worked in the community across inpatient and community mental health services, as well senior living, long term care and sub-acute rehabilitation care settings prior to joining the VA New Jersey Health Care team.

She has served in various capacities at the VA Medical Centers in East Orange and Lyons, including Emergency Room Social Worker, Spinal Cord Injury Coordinator, Traumatic Brain Injury Social Worker, and then as the Coordinator for the Center for Comprehensive End of Life Care (CELC) at VA’s New York Harbor Health-Brooklyn Campus. Most recently Dr. Lopez has served as the Homeless Outreach Coordinator and Intensive Case Management Services Coordinator with VA’s HUD-VASH program. She concurrently served two years as a Mental Health Screener at a county crisis center.

Dr. Lopez graduated from Rutgers University where she completed the Doctoral Program in the Graduate School of Social Work. She is an Army Veteran having served as an Artillery Officer. She is the proud mother of two sons, one of whom is currently on active duty in the Army as a Combat Engineer.