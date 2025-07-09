Mr. Elatab comes from the VA Office of Integrated Veteran Care (IVC) and is a program manager for the Veterans Care Agreement and IVC Credentialing Programs. He started his VA career in 2010, primarily in VISN 2 New York/ New Jersey Healthcare Network. He has managed several services throughout his VA career, such as Medical Staff Affairs & Credentialing & Privileging, Chief of Staff-Contract & Fee Basis Program, and Research & Development Administrative Office. He also had the opportunity to act as the Assistant Director to the Manhattan Campus at the VA New York Harbor Healthcare System in 2021. After working with New York Harbor, he went to work for VISN 2 as the Executive Assistant to the Quality Management Officer.

He completed his Master of Public Administration (MPA) program with a concentration in Health Policy at American Public University, West Virginia, in 2023.

Before his career at the VA, he served in the United States Marine Corps as an Avionic Technician and deployed during Operation Iraqi Freedom. He is regularly active on the weekends with his family, volunteers with his local VFW Chapter, and is an instructor for the US Navy Sea Cadet youth program. He was recognized in 2024 with the Presidential Volunteer Service Award (Bronze) for his time in volunteering and community services.