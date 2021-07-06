In July 2016, she was appointed Interim Chief of Staff. She was appointed as Deputy Chief of Staff for the VA New Jersey Health Care System in September 2010. She joined VA in 2003 as a Site Manager for Mental Health and Behavioral Sciences, a position she held up until her appointment as Deputy Chief of Staff. Dr. Delaney also serves as an attending psychiatrist at the facility.

From 1989 to 2003, Dr. Delaney held various clinical and administrative positions at the University of Medicine and Dentistry—New Jersey Medical School in Newark, New Jersey, such as Psychiatry Residency Training Program Director, Director of Student Recruitment and Ombudsperson for Medical Students, and Housestaff. Dr. Delaney hails from New York City. She completed her undergraduate studies at Howard University in Washington, D.C., and received her medical degree from University of Medicine and Dentistry—New Jersey Medical School. Dr. Delaney completed a residency in psychiatry at New Jersey Medical School and was former recipient of a National Institute of Mental Health funded National Research Service Award which enabled her to complete a two-year research fellowship at New Jersey Medical School following her residency. She is a board-certified psychiatrist and is licensed to practice medicine in New Jersey.