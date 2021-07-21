He is a combat Veteran with 8 years of military experience in the US Army. He attained the rank of Sergeant before being honorably discharged in 2011. During his enlistment, David was deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom three times. His education includes a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from The College of New Jersey and Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling from Rutgers University. He is currently pursuing a Master of Public Administration degree from the Fels Institute of Government at the University of Pennsylvania.

Dave's office provides community outreach opportunities, advocacy and education regarding VA services to anyone who requests it in an area covering 14 counties and approximately 345,000 veterans in New Jersey.