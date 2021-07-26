David L. Ng

Dr. David Ng, MD, MS, FACEP, was appointed as interim Chief of Staff of the VA New Jersey Health Care System on July 13, 2021. Prior to his appointment, Dr. Ng served as the Chief of Emergency Medicine and Occupational Health at the James J. Peters VA Medical Center, Bronx, NY where he has developed several innovative, award-winning clinical programs. Earlier this year, he was honored to be 2021 Physician of the Year at his facility. Dr. Ng has held several progressive executive healthcare leadership positions over the past decade such as Vice Chair of Emergency Medicine, Director of Performance Improvement and Chief Medical Information Officer. He completed his residency at Northwell Health in Emergency Medicine, and he is board certified in both Emergency Medicine and Clinical Informatics.