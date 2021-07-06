George Bradley was appointed to the position of Acting, Associate Director of VA New Jersey Health Care System at the Lyons campus on June 28, 2021. He began his career with Veterans Affairs at New York Harbor VA on July 15, 1985, in the Fiscal Department. After a short time in this service, he joined Human Resources Department as a Personnel Generalist specializing in classification, labor relations, and recruitment. He also worked as a Staff Assistant in the Director’s Office. In 1990, he became the Assistant Chief of Environmental Management Services (EMS) at the New York Harbor VA. In 1992, he was appointed as the Chief of EMS at the VA New Jersey Health Care System.

As Chief of EMS, Mr. Bradley is a consultant to top management and is responsible for implementing and maintaining a sound Environmental program, an effectual Interior Design plan, responsive minor Maintenance program of the buildings, a cost-efficient Laundry, Linen, Uniform Operation, Waste Management, integrated Pest Management, Information Desk, VIP Ambassador program, Telephone Operators, and the VA Mobile Care program. He is responsible for making decisions and actions that have substantial impact on program objectives, goals, funding, scheduling, organizational structure, and allocation of resources.

Mr. Bradley analyzes the broad implications of higher levels of authority, laws, regulations, policies, as well as managerial, administrative, and technical trends. In addition to providing staff support to top management in the broad areas of Environmental Management, he serves on the VISN and National Task Forces and Committees. He plays an integral role in achieving the Medical Center's mission of effectively serving the health care needs of America's Veterans. He is skilled and knowledgeable in building interdisciplinary teams by empowering teams with authority, responsibility, and accountability to achieve maximum success. He develops and administers a formal and systematic internal review plan for reviewing and appraising the effectiveness of each phase of EMS activities to ensure facility compliance within the areas of responsibility regarding EPA, OSHA, JCAHO, and other regulatory entities.

George Bradley received his Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) in 1980 from South Carolina State University.