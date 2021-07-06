John A. Griffith

John Griffith was appointed to the position of Associate Director at the VA New Jersey Health Care System in March 2013.

He began his VA career in 2003 as a Registered Staff Nurse at the James J. Howard Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Mr. Griffith later served as a Nurse Manager for the VA/Department of Defense Sharing Agreement at Fort Dix and McGuire Air Force Base. From 2007 to 2012, he served as the Nurse Coordinator and later elevated to Chief of the VA New Jersey Health Care System Community Based Outpatient Clinics.

Mr. Griffith, a United States Army Combat Veteran, is a graduate of the VA Network Executive Leadership Institute, holds a Bachelors in Nursing Science degree from Rutgers University and a Master’s Degree in Healthcare Administration from Central Michigan University.