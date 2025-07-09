She comes to New Jersey after serving as the VHA Acting Deputy Chief Digital Health Officer. In this role, Latriece provided oversight of the implementation and the operations of the newly established Digital Health Office that brings together Connected Care, Health Informatics, Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technology and Digital Health Experience and Integrated Product Management. Latriece returned to public service in November 2023 as the Senior Advisor, Deputy Under Secretary for Health.

As Senior Advisor, Latriece advises the Deputy Under Secretary for Health with the formulating and overseeing the implementation of enterprise programs and policies across the Administration. Prior to returning to public service, Latriece served as a Senior Business Executive and Chief of Staff for Oracle Health Government Services.

Previously she served as the Chief Operating Officer for the physician enterprise at Ascension Providence Health System, located in Washington, D.C. Latriece oversaw all support services, business development and management of clinical service lines including Primary Care, Behavioral Health, Diagnostic Imaging, Urgent Care, Retail Pharmacy and Care Management.

Latriece also served in various leadership roles within the Department of Veterans to include the Associate Director for Support Services at the Corporal Michael J. Crescenz VA Medical Center in Philadelphia. In this role, she provided operational oversight to ancillary and support departments, business intelligence, and process improvement.

Latriece is a native of Cleveland. She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in exercise science from Michigan State University, East Lansing, and a Master of Business Administration from Cleveland State University. She is a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated ®,Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and a Project Management Professional.