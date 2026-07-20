Previously, she served as the Acting Assistant Under Secretary for Health for Integrated Care for the Department of Veterans Affairs. She has held leadership positions at various levels of the organization, including having been the Deputy Assistant Secretary for Health for Patient Care Services, Associate Chief of Staff for Mental Health Service Line, as well as Deputy Chief of Staff in the field, served as the Deputy CMO and Mental Health Lead at the VISN level, and continues to deliver geriatric psychiatry services for veterans at the DC VA Medical Center.

Dr. Llorente obtained her medical degree from the J. Hillis Miller College of Medicine at the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida and completed her psychiatry residency training at Jackson Memorial Hospital/University of Miami. She is Board certified in General Psychiatry, Geriatric Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine. She is Professor of Psychiatry in the Department of Psychiatry at Georgetown University School of Medicine.